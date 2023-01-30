3 Injured After Speeding Vehicle Hits Sedan, Pedestrians in Chatham

At least three people were injured after a speeding vehicle blew through a red light and slammed into a sedan, which then struck multiple pedestrians on Chicago’s South Side Monday night.

According to authorities, a black Mercedes was driving northbound in the 7500 block of South State Street at approximately 7 p.m. when it drove through a red light and collided with a Toyota sedan, which was traveling eastbound on 75th Street.

Police say the Mercedes then spun around, struck a tree and then hit two pedestrians, who were standing on a nearby sidewalk.

The occupants of the Mercedes fled the scene on foot, and are not in custody at this time.

Police say that the driver of the Toyota sedan was rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were listed in critical condition.

The two pedestrians were also hospitalized in good condition, authorities said.

An investigation remains underway.