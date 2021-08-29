3 Injured, 2 Critically, in Lake View Hit-and-Run Crash

Chicago police say that a man is in custody after he allegedly struck three different people in a hit-and-run crash in the city’s Lake View neighborhood early Sunday morning, leaving two of the victims in critical condition.

According to authorities, the man was driving in the 3900 block of North Broadway at approximately 12:49 a.m. when he struck a man and a woman as they walked across the street near the intersection of Broadway and Irving.

A 55-year-old male bicyclist was attempting to render aid to the two victims when the driver of the vehicle did a U-turn, striking the cyclist as well.

The driver then fled the scene, but struck a fence a block away on North Broadway, and was placed into custody by responding officers, according to police.

One of the victims that was struck while crossing the street, a 39-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital, where she was listed in critical condition after experiencing head trauma from the collision. The man she was walking across the street with was taken to an area hospital in good condition after suffering a leg injury.

The cyclist was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition after suffering head trauma.

The driver of the vehicle was treated for bruises to his face at Illinois Masonic, and charges are pending against him, according to Chicago police.