3 in serious condition after shooting outside Chicago funeral home

Three people were seriously wounded in a shooting late Wednesday morning outside a funeral home in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood, the Chicago Fire Department said.

According to authorities, officers responded to a call of service around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 7800 block of S. Cottage Grove Avenue, outside the Leak & Sons Funeral home.

At least three people were shot, authorities said. All three people remain hospitalized in serious condition, according to officials.

A spokesperson for the Leak & Sons Funeral home told NBC Chicago the three shooting victims were leaving a funeral at the funeral home at the time of the incident. No one inside the funeral home was injured, the spokesperson added.

The funeral home also said officers were present prior to the shooting as a precaution as the service held was for the victim of a crime.

Photos and video from the scene show a heavy police presence outside the funeral home, with yellow police tape blocking off neighboring businesses.

No further details were provided.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.