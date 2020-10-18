3 in Custody After Robbery, Police Pursuit in DeKalb, Aurora

Three individuals are in custody after a robbery and police chase through Chicago’s western suburbs on Sunday morning.

According to police in DeKalb, an individual was riding his bicycle to work on Sunday morning when he flagged down a police officer. The individual told police that he had been robbed near a gas station on Lincoln Highway by two men armed with handguns, and provided a description of the alleged thieves and the vehicle they were riding in.

A short time later, DeKalb police spotted the car and attempted to pull it over. When the car attempted to flee, officers were authorized to pursue it, according to officials.

The chase moved down Interstate 88 before the suspects exited the highway in suburban Aurora. DeKalb police alerted other agencies, and after approximately half an hour, the suspects in the case surrendered to authorities without further incident.

A total of three individuals were taken into custody for questioning, according to police.