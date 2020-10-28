3 Illinois Regions Could See Enhanced Mitigations Over the Weekend

The last three Illinois regions without enhanced coronavirus mitigations could see new restrictions beginning as soon as this weekend, Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned Wednesday.

Pritzker said that Region 2, Region 3 and Region 6 are all moving in an upward trend in terms of metrics, specifically positivity rates, and could see resurgence mitigations enforced if the increase continues.

Region 2, which includes Peoria and parts of western Illinois, currently sits at a 7.7% positivity rate, up from 7.5% on Tuesday and 7.2% on Monday, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Hospital admissions in the region have largely stayed the same in recent days with 39% hospital beds available and 38% ICU beds.

Region 3, which includes Springfield and Quincy, has now seen two days in a row of a positivity rate reaching 8%, which could enact further mitigations if the region continues the trend for a third day.

As of Wednesday, Region 3 was at an 8.1% positivity rate, up from an 8% positivity rate on Tuesday and a 7.8% rate on Monday, IDPH reported.

The region’s ICU bed availability currently stands a 30% and hospital availability at 34%.

Region 6, which has the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, has the best positvity rate in the state sitting at a 2.8% positivity rate. However, if data from the univeristy is removed, that rate jumps to 8.1%.

Hospital bed availability is at 34% and ICU bed availability is at 41%.

Pritzker said if these three regions continue on the upward trend that he would add additional mitigations as seen in others throughout the state.

Illinois officials announced Wednesday new coronavirus restrictions in the state's Region 9, which includes suburban Lake and McHenry counties, after the area's positivity rate automatically triggered enhanced mitigations.

The restrictions will take effect beginning at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Pritzker announced, and will include the shutting down of indoor dining and bar service and the limiting of group sizes to no more than 25 people.

Region 9 becomes the eighth of the state's 11 regions to see the additional mitigations after its seven-day rolling positivity rate exceeded 8% for three consecutive days.

Additional mitigations take effect in a particular region if the area sees: