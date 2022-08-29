3 Illinois Colleges Rank on Best Colleges in America List

Three colleges in Illinois have been named some of the best in the nation, according to a new list.

Niche, a platform that connects students and families with colleges and schools, on Monday released its 2023 list of Best Colleges in America based on a methodology that includes data from the U.S. Department of Education, reviews from current and former students, academics, campus life and more, a press release stated.

According to Niche, one new category schools were ranked on this year was a college's potential "return on investment" -- including factors like average ROI by age 30, median earnings one year following graduation and percent of graduates employed two years after graduation.

On the 2023 list, two schools from Illinois made it high on the list, landing in the top 25: Northwestern University in Evanston came in at No. 14, and University of Chicago earned the No. 16. spot.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Later on the list, at No. 59, is the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Colleges that round out the list's top 10 include several Ivy League schools like Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford, Harvard, Yale, Brown and Dartmouth.

View the full list here.