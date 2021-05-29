3 Hurt in Wrong-Way Crash on I-94 Near 63rd; All Southbound Traffic Diverted to Express Lanes

All southbound traffic on the Dan Ryan has been diverted to the express lanes following a wrong-way driving incident near 63rd Street that left three people injured.

Just before 11 a.m., a driver was traveling the wrong way in the I-94 southbound lanes near 63rd Street when they struck a commercial motor vehicle head-on, Illinois State Police said.

The impact from the initial collision caused the wrong-way driver to then strike another car head-on, police said.

The wrong-way driver and a passenger in the other car were transported to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The car’s driver was also taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

All southbound traffic has been diverted onto the I-94 express lanes.