3 Hurt in High-Speed Gresham Crash

A man will be issued citations after crashing head-on with another car Tuesday in Gresham, sending two women and himself to the hospital.

A 21-year-old man was speeding north on Ashland Avenue about 2:10 p.m. when he crashed head-on with a Jeep Cherokee at 76th Street, according to Chicago police.

Photos of the scene showed the Jeep crashed into a brick pillar, and another car with extensive damage.

Two women, ages 59 and 56, were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. They were listed in good condition.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, a Chicago fire spokesman said. Police said the man was initially unresponsive, but was later revived and listed in good condition.

Chicago police said he would be issued citations for speeding and disregarding a lane change.

The fire department initially listed all three people in serious-to-critical condition.