3 Hurt After Tow Truck Driver Goes Through Red Light, Slams Into Vehicle in Loop Saturday

A tow truck driver was taken into custody after allegedly driving through a red light and slamming into another vehicle Saturday morning in the Loop, causing the vehicle to flip over.

According to authorities, the tow truck was driving in the 100 block of South State Street at approximately 1:39 a.m. when the driver disregarded a red light.

The truck slammed into another vehicle that was going through the intersection, causing it to flip over.

Three individuals, including a 17-year-old girl, were taken to area hospitals. All three suffered “non-life-threatening injuries,” according to police.

The tow truck driver was taken into custody by police, and is expected to be issued multiple citations in connection to the crash.

An investigation remains underway.