3 Hurt, 2 Critically, in Roscoe Village Stabbing, Chicago Police Say

The alleged assailant was also injured in the attack

Chicago police say that three people were hurt, two critically, in a stabbing attack in a Roscoe Village neighborhood Monday.

According to police, the three victims were in the kitchen of a residence in the 3300 block of South Claremont at approximately 7 p.m. when a 22-year-old man walked up to the trio and stabbed all three people.

A 59-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in the body, and was listed in critical condition at Mount Sinai, police said. A 49-year-old woman was stabbed in the neck, face and body, and was also taken to Mount Sinai in critical condition.

A 20-year-old suffered a laceration to his head, and was taken to St. Anthony in stable condition.

The assailant suffered unknown injuries during the incident, and is in stable condition at St. Anthony, police said.

An investigation remains underway, according to Chicago police.

