3 Hurt, 2 Critically, After Verbal Altercation Leads to Shooting in Westlawn

Two people were critically wounded and another was injured after a man opened fire following an argument on Chicago’s West Side Sunday morning.

According to Chicago police, the incident occurred in the 3600 block of West 67th Street just before 4 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities say that a verbal dispute erupted between two men in the city’s West Lawn neighborhood. One of the men then pulled out a weapon and began firing indiscriminately, striking three people in all.

One of the victims, a 35-year-old man, was shot multiple times, and was transported to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition at this time.

Another victim, a 24-year-old man, was shot in the left side of the head, and he was also taken to an area hospital in critical condition. A third victim, a 23-year-old man, was it in the leg, and his condition was quickly stabilized at a nearby hospital.

There are no suspects in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating. It is unclear whether any of the three victims were involved in the verbal altercation.

