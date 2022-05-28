3 Hospitalized After Wrong-Way Crash on Eisenhower Expressway, Illinois State Police Say

Illinois State Police say that four people were hurt in a wrong-way crash on the Eisenhower Expressway in Forest Park early Saturday morning.

According to authorities, a maroon Toyota sedan was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes at approximately 3:03 a.m. Saturday when it slammed into a silver Infiniti.

Police say that three individuals were taken to area hospitals following the crash, one of whom had sustained “life-threatening injuries.” The other two individuals suffered “serious injuries,” but police did not elaborate on the conditions of those individuals.

A fourth person refused medical treatment at the scene, police said.

Eastbound lanes of the Eisenhower were closed for approximately 45 minutes for crash investigation and clean-up, and reopened just before 4 a.m.

No further details on those injured, or on potential charges or citations, were immediately made available.