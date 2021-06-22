3 Face Felony Charges After Allegedly Beating, Strangling Aurora Police Officer

Three people are facing felony charges after they allegedly beat and strangled an Aurora police officer during a traffic stop on Monday.

According to authorities, Jennifer Taylor, 24, Sheeba Taylor, 26, and Paul Sherrod, 28, were all taken into custody and all face multiple felony charges in connection with the attack, which took place just after 10:30 p.m.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Officials say that an officer attempted to pull over a vehicle after it rolled through a stop sign near the intersection of Plum Street and Randall Road. After the vehicle pulled into a driveway, the driver, identified as Sherrod, allegedly began to shout obscenities at the officer.

Moments later, one of the passengers in the back seat of the vehicle allegedly got out. The officer ordered the woman back into the car several times, and when she failed to comply, he told her that he was going to arrest her for obstruction.

The driver then got out of the vehicle, kept yelling obscenities, and approached the officer, according to the press release. The driver then told the officer that he would fight him if he attempted to arrest the other passenger who had gotten out of the vehicle.

The officer then told the driver that he would be placed under arrest for obstruction, and at that point the driver began to run from the scene. The officer pursued him on foot, and both passengers followed the officer during the pursuit.

As one of the women approached the officer, he grabbed her by the arm to try to take her into custody, but she slipped out of his grip and began to physically assault him, punching him and kicking him in the body and head. The other female passenger also attacked the officer during the ensuing confrontation.

The driver then began to attack the officer as well.

One of the women then placed her forearm around the officer’s neck and began to choke him, according to police.

Additional officers arrived and took the three suspects into custody at that time, according to authorities. The officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

“This type of lawlessness and violence against our police officers cannot and will not be tolerated,” Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin said in a statement. “This was an act of malice and cowardice, and I will absolutely seek that the perpetrators are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Let’s keep this officer in our prayers as the officer makes a full and complete recovery.”

All three individuals in the vehicle face a total of five felony charges apiece, including aggravated battery of a police officer, aggravated assault of an officer and of obstructing a police officer and causing injury.

Bond was set at $50,000 for each of the two women, and at $75,000 for Sherrod. Court dates will take place in July for all three suspects, according to officials.