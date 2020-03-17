3 FAA Technicians at Midway Air Traffic Control Tower Test Positive for COVID-19: Officials

Three Federal Aviation Administration technicians at Chicago's Midway Airport air traffic control tower have tested positive for coronavirus, health officials told NBC News Tuesday.

The control tower at Midway was cleaned in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, the health officials said, after the employees tested positive on Tuesday.

Employees at the airport remain on the job, according to the officials, and there is no immediate effect on operations. Contingency plans are in place "to ensure the continuity of maintenance and around-the-clock air traffic control services at Midway and other air traffic facilities across the nation."

The health officials told NBC News that while service levels could vary in extreme circumstances, safety will not be compromised.

As of Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported a total of 105 coronavirus cases in the state.