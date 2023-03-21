3 Doors Down Announces Chicago-Area Show As Part of Tour Playing Their ‘Biggest Hits'

Attention Chicago music fans of the early 2000s: The band 3 Doors Down is coming to a stage near you.

The group, with hits you may recall like "Here Without You" and "Kryptonite," are performing June 17 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Tinley Park.

And according to a press release from Live Nation, the band will perform their sophomore album "Away From The Sun" in its entirety.

"The band will be playing all of the songs from the album throughout the performances, plus all of their biggest hits," Live Nation says.

The release goes on to say that the band's "Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour," which stops in 45 other cities, is "slated to be the band's last tour, and their "final farewell studio album" is scheduled to be released later this year.

Special guest Candlebox will be part of the tour, the release says.

Tickets are set to go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster.

3 Doors Down joins the dozens of artists and musicians set to come through Chicago this summer, including Fall Out Boy, Blink 182 and more.