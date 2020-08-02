Woodford County

3 Dead in Central Illinois Collision Between Ambulance, Vehicle

NBC Washington

Three people are dead and three others hospitalized after an ambulance collided with another vehicle on a Woodford County road, according to authorities in central Illinois.

Killed in the crash Saturday were Morgan Ryder, 20, of Gridley, Jared Seggerman, 19, of Minonk and Seth Unruh, 19, of Pattonsburg, according to Illinois State Police. Another passenger in the car, a 21-year-old Minonk man, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The vehicle driven by Ryder was southbound on County Road approaching Illinois Route 116 when it turned into the pathway of the ambulance traveling west on County Road, authorities said. It wasn't immediately known where the ambulance was headed when the collision occurred.

Local

coronavirus illinois 53 mins ago

Illinois Reports 1,467 New Coronavirus Cases, 14 Additional Deaths Sunday

Kris Bryant 1 hour ago

Kris Bryant Tests Negative for Coronavirus After Dealing With Stomach Ailment, David Ross Says

The ambulance driver, a 42-year-old man from LaSalle, was also hospitalized, along with the patient being transported, a 78-year-old woman from Ottawa. Their conditions are not known. A 25-year-old Earlville woman also in the ambulance was uninjured.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Woodford County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us