3 Dead, at Least 8 Hurt in Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

Chicago police say that three people, including a 16-year-old boy, have been killed and eight others have been wounded in shootings across the city so far this weekend.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported Saturday in the 7000 block of South Rhodes.

According to police, a 46-year-old woman was standing next to a vehicle when a black sedan approached and someone inside opened fire, striking her multiple times.

Police say the woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody, and police are investigating the shooting.

Late Saturday in the 3400 block of West 79th Street, two people were shot as they left a party.

According to police, the victims were leaving a party at approximately 10:24 p.m. when shots were fired, striking a 16-year-old boy in the head and a 36-year-old woman in the left leg.

The teen was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The woman was taken to another hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

At approximately 2:14 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of West 18th Street, police found a 22-year-old man lying on the street between two vehicles after having been shot in the head and chest.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and no further details were available on the circumstances of the shooting.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s reported shootings so far.

Sunday –

At approximately 12:42 a.m. in the 400 block of west Marquette, a 22-year-old man was sitting on the porch of a residence when he was shot in the right leg. Police say he was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

In the 10700 block of South Champlain at approximately 1:28 a.m., a 30-year-old man was standing in front of a residence when two men fired shots at him, striking him in the buttocks. He was taken to a nearby hospital in good condition.

Saturday –

Just after 4 a.m. in the 1900 block of North Lawndale, several individuals became involved in a physical altercation when one of them pulled out a weapon and opened fire, striking two other people. A 31-year-old man was shot in the lower back, and was listed in critical condition at a nearby hospital, police said. A second, a 29-year-old man, was hit in the finger, and was in good condition.

A 13-year-old boy was standing in a parking lot when a person walked up to him and shot him in the leg, according to police. The teen was taken to an area hospital, where his condition has stabilized.

In the 1700 block of West 18th Place at approximately 10:40 p.m., a 45-year-old man was riding in a vehicle when a person opened fire, striking him in the right arm. Police say he was taken to a nearby hospital in good condition.



Friday –