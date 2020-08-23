3 Dead, at Least 36 Wounded in Chicago Shootings This Weekend

Chicago police say three people are dead and at least 36 others have been hurt in shootings across the city in a violent start to the weekend.

In the city’s first fatal shooting, three individuals were shot while standing outside of a residence in the 800 block of North Lorel Saturday morning, police said.

According to authorities, the three people were standing outside just after midnight when a man got out of a black Jeep Cherokee and began firing shots.

A 26-year-old man was hit in the neck, chest and leg, and was later pronounced dead at Mount Sinai. Two other victims, a 37-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, were both shot in the legs, and were listed in fair condition at Stroger, according to police.

Approximately two hours later in the 8500 block of South Burley, two men were shot while standing on the front porch of a residence. According to police, a man got out of a nearby vehicle and began firing shots at the men, striking them both.

A 33-year-old man was shot in the head and stomach, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man, a 32-year-old, was hit in the stomach and leg, and is currently in critical condition.

Police say no suspects are in custody, and an investigation is ongoing.

At approximately 5 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Mayfield, police discovered a man lying on the street with a gunshot wound to his head. The man was taken to Loyola Hospital in critical condition, and was later pronounced dead.

No witnesses have come forward, and no security camera footage has been obtained at this time.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings:

Friday –

Two men were standing in the 3500 block of West Augusta at approximately 5:11 p.m. when they were shot, police said. A 22-year-old man is in critical condition after he was hit in the back, and a 29-year-old man was hit in the back and leg. He is in good condition at Mount Sinai.

At approximately 6 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Grand, a 19-year-old man was driving southbound when he was shot in the left hip. Police say the teen was taken to Mount Sinai, where he’s listed in good condition.

Chicago police say a 30-year-old woman was sitting in a car in the 4900 block of South Halsted at approximately 9:14 p.m. when a person in a black sedan fired shots at her, striking her in the leg. She was taken to Stroger in fair condition.

In the 4800 block of West Race at approximately 10:20 p.m., a 36-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint, police said. After the man was robbed and he began to flee, one of the individuals fired a shot at him, grazing his head. He was taken to West Suburban in good condition.

A 44-year-old man was standing in a group in the 5000 block of South King Drive at approximately 11:10 p.m. when a person in a black Buick fired shots at him, hitting him in the stomach and arm. He was taken to the University of Chicago, where he was listed in serious condition. Police attempted to apprehend the suspect, but after attempting to pull the vehicle over the driver crashed into a pole and fled the scene.

At approximately 11:42 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Richmond, a 25-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when a person in a white vehicle fired shots at him, striking him in the arm. The man was taken to Mount Sinai in fair condition, police said.

Saturday –

A 32-year-old man was driving in the 4300 block of West Van Buren at approximately 1:09 a.m. when a person in a dark-colored sedan fired shots, striking him in the leg. The man was taken to Loyola Hospital in good condition, police said.

Chicago police say a 26-year-old man was shot at in the 8600 block of South Loomis at approximately 1:14 a.m., but he wasn’t initially hit and tried to flee behind a dumpster. He was then located and shot by the suspect. He transported himself to Little Company of Mary Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

At approximately 1:25 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Douglas Boulevard, two people were standing in a group when a man in a black sedan fired shots at them. A 29-year-old man was hit in the abdomen, and was taken to Mount Sinai in critical condition, while a 39-year-old woman was hit in the leg and was taken to Rush Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Two people were standing outside in a group in the 2700 block of East 75 th Street at approximately 2:26 a.m. when a man fired shots, striking both victims. An 18-year-old man was hit in the legs, and a 25-year-old woman was taken to the University of Chicago after being hit in the abdomen. Both were listed in fair condition.

Just before 3 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Albany, police discovered a 37-year-old woman lying on the ground after being shot in the leg. She was taken to Mount Sinai in critical condition. Meanwhile, two other victims were taken to area hospitals, after a 20-year-old man was shot in the arm and leg and a 32-year-old man was hit in the foot. Both of those individuals have been uncooperative with authorities in relaying circumstances of the shooting.

In the 3800 block of West Roosevelt at approximately 3:30 a.m., a 20-year-old man was sitting in a parked car when a man in a white sedan fired shots at him, striking him in the leg. Police say the man was taken to Stroger in good condition.

Police say a 37-year-old man was shot in the right leg in the 10000 block of South Indiana at approximately 6:45 a.m. The man was apparently trying to enter an apartment through the window, and he was shot by his girlfriend. The man is in good condition at the University of Chicago, while one person is in custody.

In the 2500 block of South Trumbull at approximately 7:22 a.m., a 43-year-old man was shot in the head and multiple times in the body. Police say the man was taken to Mount Sinai in critical condition. A second victim, a 30-year-old man, was also shot in the arm during the incident, and he is being treated at Mount Sinai in good condition.

A 53-year-old was shot at approximately 1:44 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Van Buren, according to police. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

At approximately 8:14 p.m. in the 300 block of East Pershing, a 24-year-old man was standing inside a business when a man opened the door and began firing shots, striking him in the right shoulder. The man was taken to the University of Chicago in good condition after the incident.

A 17-year-old boy was sitting on his porch in the 4700 block of West Chicago Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m. when four or five men approached and began shooting, hitting him in the left calf. Police say the boy was taken to Loretto Hospital in good condition.

Chicago police say at least two people were shot while walking on a sidewalk in the 3200 block of West Chicago Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m. An 18-year-old man was hit in the right flank, and is in critical condition at Stroger, while another 18-year-old was hit twice in the leg. He was treated and released, police said.

Sunday –