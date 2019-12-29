3 Dead, at Least 21 Wounded in Shootings Across Chicago

Three people are dead and at least 21 others have been wounded in shootings across Chicago in a violent start to the final weekend of 2019.

The weekend’s first fatal shooting was reported just after 7 p.m. Friday in the 5200 block of West Crystal, according to police. Authorities say a 57-year-old man was in a vehicle when he heard shots and was hit in the shoulder.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, and was later pronounced dead.

Area North Detectives are investigating the shooting, and no suspect is in custody.

Less than three hours later, a 19-year-old woman was inside the bedroom of an apartment in the 8100 block of South Maryland when a witness said they heard a single gunshot, according to police.

The witness then discovered the woman had suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and she was pronounced dead at the scene by responding police officers. The victim, who was identified as Lyniah Bell, was a student at Michigan State University, and was home for break, family said.

A suspect is in custody in connection with the shooting, which police believe was domestic in nature.

Just before 10:30 p.m. Friday, a 31-year-old man was discovered lying in an alley in the 1600 block of West 79th Street. Police say the man had suffered a single gunshot wound to the head, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings:

Friday –

Just before 6 p.m. in the 200 block of South Western, a 30-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were standing on a sidewalk when a person in a white SUV opened fire, striking both victims. The man was hit in the calf and the woman suffered a graze wound to her buttocks, and both were taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition, police said.

A 17-year-old boy got into an argument with unknown men in the 7400 block of South Stony Island at approximately 6:31 p.m. when one of the men pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking him in the arm, according to police. The boy was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.

In the 2500 block of West Potomac at approximately 9:40 p.m., two people were inside of a parked vehicle when a man on foot fired shots at them, striking both victims. A 19-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, and a 20-year-old woman was hit in the left knee, and both victims were taken to Mount Sinai in stable condition, police said.

At approximately 11:20 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Ingleside, police say a 20-year-old man was standing outside when he was shot in the chest by a person in a passing vehicle. The man is in stable condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A 22-year-old woman was standing in an alley in the 300 block of South Central Park when she heard gunshots and realized she’d been hit in the buttocks, according to police. The woman walked into Mount Sinai, where she was listed in stable condition.

Saturday –

Two men were riding in a vehicle in the 5000 block of West Jackson just after 4 a.m. when a dark colored SUV pulled up alongside them, and one of the occupants opened fire. A 21-year-old man was shot in the back, and was listed in critical condition at Mount Sinai. The other victim, a 27-year-old man, was shot in the left arm and is in stable condition at Mount Sinai, police said.

Police say that a 31-year-old man was shot in the right leg in the 100 block of West 104 th Street at approximately 5:20 a.m. The man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

At approximately 6:20 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Lafayette, a man was shot in the leg, according to police. He was transported to the University of Chicago, and his condition is unknown at this time.

A 45-year-old man was injured in a shooting at approximately 3:07 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Harrison, Chicago police said. The victim was on the sidewalk when an unknown offender approached him, striking the victim three times. The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

In the 4000 block of West Cermak at approximately 5:23 p.m., a 27-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound, police said. The victim was standing on the sidewalk when he heard gunshots, felt pain and realized he had been shot. The victim self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

At approximately 7:06 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Wood, a 63-year-old man and 52-year-old woman were both shot while inside of a residence, police said. Shots appeared to have been fired at the home from an alley, according to Chicago police. The male victim sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition while the female victim sustained a gunshot wound to the wrist and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital.

In the 200 block of East 36 Street at approximately 7:15 p.m., a 24-year-old woman was shot inside a residence, police said. The victim sustained gunshot wounds to the legs and arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. Four people detained outside the home were being questioned as people of interest, police said.

A 24-year-old man was shot while traveling in a vehicle at approximately 8:18 p.m. on Ogden near the 3900 block of West Cermak Road, police said. A dark colored sedan pulled up alongside the victim's vehicle, and one of three men inside fired shots, according to police. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the arm and was listed in good condition at the hospital.

Sunday -