3 Dead, at Least 21 Wounded in Chicago Shootings This Weekend

Chicago police say three people are dead and at least 21 others have been hurt in shootings across the city in a violent start to the weekend.

In the city’s first fatal shooting, three individuals were shot while standing outside of a residence in the 800 block of North Lorel Saturday morning, police said.

According to authorities, the three people were standing outside just after midnight when a man got out of a black Jeep Cherokee and began firing shots.

A 26-year-old man was hit in the neck, chest and leg, and was later pronounced dead at Mount Sinai. Two other victims, a 37-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, were both shot in the legs, and were listed in fair condition at Stroger, according to police.

Approximately two hours later in the 8500 block of South Burley, two men were shot while standing on the front porch of a residence. According to police, a man got out of a nearby vehicle and began firing shots at the men, striking them both.

A 33-year-old man was shot in the head and stomach, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man, a 32-year-old, was hit in the stomach and leg, and is currently in critical condition.

Police say no suspects are in custody, and an investigation is ongoing.

At approximately 5 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Mayfield, police discovered a man lying on the street with a gunshot wound to his head. The man was taken to Loyola Hospital in critical condition, and was later pronounced dead.

No witnesses have come forward, and no security camera footage has been obtained at this time.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings:

Friday –

Two men were standing in the 3500 block of West Augusta at approximately 5:11 p.m. when they were shot, police said. A 22-year-old man is in critical condition after he was hit in the back, and a 29-year-old man was hit in the back and leg. He is in good condition at Mount Sinai.

At approximately 6 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Grand, a 19-year-old man was driving southbound when he was shot in the left hip. Police say the teen was taken to Mount Sinai, where he’s listed in good condition.

Chicago police say a 30-year-old woman was sitting in a car in the 4900 block of South Halsted at approximately 9:14 p.m. when a person in a black sedan fired shots at her, striking her in the leg. She was taken to Stroger in fair condition.

In the 4800 block of West Race at approximately 10:20 p.m., a 36-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint, police said. After the man was robbed and he began to flee, one of the individuals fired a shot at him, grazing his head. He was taken to West Suburban in good condition.

A 44-year-old man was standing in a group in the 5000 block of South King Drive at approximately 11:10 p.m. when a person in a black Buick fired shots at him, hitting him in the stomach and arm. He was taken to the University of Chicago, where he was listed in serious condition. Police attempted to apprehend the suspect, but after attempting to pull the vehicle over the driver crashed into a pole and fled the scene.

At approximately 11:42 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Richmond, a 25-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when a person in a white vehicle fired shots at him, striking him in the arm. The man was taken to Mount Sinai in fair condition, police said.

Saturday –