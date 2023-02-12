3 Dead, at Least 15 Hurt in Chicago Shootings So Far This Weekend

Chicago police say that three people are dead and at least 15 others have been injured in shootings across the city so far this weekend.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported Saturday morning in the 8400 block of South Wabash.

According to police, a 23-year-old man was standing in an alley at approximately 2:31 a.m. when he was shot by an unknown assailant, who then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The man was hit multiple times, and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

No suspects are in custody, and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Early Sunday morning, two fatal shootings were reported within minutes of one another in different parts of the city.

The first occurred in the 1300 block of South Morgan at approximately 1:42 a.m. Police say a 32-year-old man was in a vehicle when two suspects approached and fired shots, striking him in the head.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Eight minutes later in the 1700 block of West Greenleaf, officers responding to a call of shots fired discovered a 23-year-old man lying on the street after having been shot in the leg and chest.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No suspects are in custody in either shooting.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s reported shootings:

Sunday –

A man walked into St. Bernard Hospital at approximately 12:57 a.m. after being shot in the right leg, police said. The man was listed in good condition, but refused to give further details on the incident.

Just before 3 a.m. in the 1800 block of South Blue Island, a 42-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk when a man shot him in the head. Police say the victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Saturday –

A 34-year-old man brought himself to a local hospital after being shot in the chest. He was uncooperative with details, police said, and was listed in serious condition.

At approximately 12:15 a.m. in the 2400 block of South Troy, a 24-year-old man was standing outside when a person in a gangway fired shots, striking him in the finger. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

In the 4000 block of West Wilcox, a 64-year-old man was standing outside at approximately 12:54 a.m. when he was shot in the arm, police said. The man was unable to provide further details, and he was listed in fair condition at an area hospital.

Police say a 27-year-old woman was at a party in the 3800 block of West Gladys at approximately 2 a.m. when she suffered a graze wound to her head when a man opened fire. The man remains at-large.

A 32-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the 10700 block of South Edbrooke at approximately 12:25 p.m. when multiple individuals in a gray vehicle opened fire, striking him twice in each leg. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital, where his condition stabilized.

At approximately 8:05 p.m. in the 4100 block of West 47 th Street, an 18-year-old man was walking in an alley when a person in a red sedan fired shots, striking him in the left arm, according to police. The man was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Street, an 18-year-old man was walking in an alley when a person in a red sedan fired shots, striking him in the left arm, according to police. The man was taken to an area hospital in good condition. In the 3900 block of West 45 th Street at approximately 8:06 p.m., a 24-year-old man was shot in the left foot by a person in a dark-colored vehicle. Police say he was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Street at approximately 8:06 p.m., a 24-year-old man was shot in the left foot by a person in a dark-colored vehicle. Police say he was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in good condition. Police say they received a shots fired call in the 1500 block of South Springfield at approximately 9:39 p.m., and when they arrived they found a 27-year-old man who had been shot in both thighs. He refused to provide details to police on the shooting, and was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

A 34-year-old man was shot during a verbal altercation in the 4100 block of South Mozart, according to police. The man was hit in the right groin, and was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

At approximately 11:12 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Marquette, a 27-year-old man was standing outside when a dark-colored vehicle approached, a man got out and began shooting at him. The man was hit in the right knee and left thigh, and was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Friday –