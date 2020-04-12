3 Dead, at Least 14 Injured in Shootings Across Chicago

Three men are dead and at least 14 other people have been wounded in shootings across the city of Chicago this weekend.

Just after 11 p.m. in the 11900 block of South Indiana Saturday, police responding to a ShotSpotter Alert discovered a 30-year-old man slumped over in the driver's seat of a parked vehicle.

The man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds, and was later pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the shooting, and no suspects are in custody.

A 25-year-old man has died after he was shot in the 5900 block of West Potomac in the city’s Austin neighborhood Friday evening.

Just after 6:15 p.m. in the 5900 block of West Potomac, a 25-year-old man was shot in the right hip and right arm, according to police. The man was dropped off at Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

The man later died as a result of his injuries. No further details were available, and Chicago police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Just before 8 p.m., officers responding to a ShotSpotter Alert in the 5500 block of South Ashland found a 22-year-old man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his neck.

Police say the man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. No suspects are in custody, and Area South Detectives are investigating.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings:

Friday –

A 39-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the 5000 block of West Huron at approximately 9:33 p.m. when a man he was arguing with pulled out a gun and fired shots at him, police said. The man was taken to Mount Sinai with gunshot wounds to his left arm and pelvis, and is listed in good condition.

At approximately 11:40 p.m. in the 7900 block of South State Street, an 18-year-old man was inside of a gas station when he was shot by another man during a verbal altercation. Police say the man was shot in the hand, hip and leg, and is listed in fair condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Saturday –

Chicago police were driving in the 11000 block of South Halsted just before 1 a.m. when they observed occupants of two different vehicles firing shots at one another. Officers attempted to stop both vehicles, and after one car fled the scene, they followed the other to Advocate Christ Medical Center. A 22-year-old man who was driving the car had suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. Police say the man was treated and released, and is currently in custody with charges pending.

A 43-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the 3200 block of West Maypole at approximately 2:20 a.m. when he was shot in the hip, shoulder, leg and lower backside, according to police. He was taken to Mount Sinai, where he’s listed in serious condition. The man did not know where the shots had come from, and Area North Detectives are continuing to investigate.

At approximately 3:13 a.m. in the 5600 block of North Spaulding, a 26-year-old man was walking back to his car from inside a gas station when he was shot in the head and arm, police said. The man was driven by an acquaintance to Swedish Covenant and was later transferred to Illinois Masonic in fair condition. The man has been uncooperative with officers and would not provide further details on the shooting.

A 38-year-old man was standing outside of his home in the 100 block of North Latrobe when he heard gunfire. Police say he suffered a graze wound to the top of his head, but declined medical treatment.

In the 7600 block of South Racine at approximately 12:30 p.m., a 23-year-old male was shot while traveling in a vehicle, police said. An unknown offender pulled up alongside the victim's vehicle, produced a firearm and fired shots at the victim’s vehicle. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left thigh and was transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Maypole, a 23-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound while on the sidewalk, police said. The victim was struck once to the leg and was transported Mt. Sinai in good condition.

A 21-year-old male was shot at approximately 7:23 p.m. in the 4400 block of North Lawndale, according to Chicago police officials. The victim was stuck once to the arm and self transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

In the 9700 block of South University at approximately 7:29 p.m., three men were shot while standing on the sidewalk, according to police. A 21-year-old male victim was struck once in the chest and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The 40-year-old male victim was struck once to the leg. The third victim, a 42-year-old male victim was struck once to the foot and was transported to Trinity Hospital in good condition.

A 29-year-old woman was walking in the 7200 block of North Damen at approximately 8:41 p.m. when a man began firing shots at another man who was walking in front of her. Police say the woman, who was believed to be an innocent bystander, suffered a graze wound to her leg, and was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in good condition.