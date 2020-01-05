3 Dead, at Least 12 Wounded in Shootings Across Chicago

Three people are dead and at least 12 others have been hurt in shootings across Chicago this weekend.

In the city’s most recent fatal shooting, two men were killed during an exchange of gunfire in East Side on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

A group of three men were standing in the 10000 block of South Avenue M just before 4 p.m. when two men got out of a vehicle and began firing shots at the trio.

One of the three men returned fire during the altercation, striking and killing one of the gunmen, according to police.

A 39-year-old man that was with the group of three men was shot in the leg and stomach, and was later pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. A 27-year-old man was shot in the left arm and a 20-year-old man was shot in the right arm, and both are in stable condition at Trinity Hospital.

The 27-year-old man, who returned fire at the suspects, is a concealed carry license holder, according to police.

Early Saturday morning in the 7100 block of West Diversey, a 49-year-old man was engaged in an armed confrontation with a security guard at a restaurant, according to police.

The man was shot in the neck, and was later pronounced dead at Loyola Hospital.

Police announced Sunday that the security guard will not face charges in connection with the incident.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings:

Friday –

In the 1900 block of North Keeler at approximately 6:22 p.m., a 31-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle when a person in a passing silver sedan fired shots, striking him in the leg. He was taken to Stroger in good condition, police said.

Saturday –

Two teens were shot in the 4400 block of West West End at approximately 9:15 a.m., police said. The men were both able to drive themselves to Cook County Hospital, where they were listed in good condition.

In the 800 block of West 72nd Street at approximately 9:42 a.m., a 23-year-old man was shot in the leg. Police say the man has not provided additional details on the shooting, and is in good condition at the University of Chicago.

At approximately 12:15 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Jackson, two males were shot, police said. Both were shot in the leg, and both are in stable condition at Stroger Hospital.

A 53-year-old man was shot in the chest and hand while inside a residence in the 8600 block of South Justine at approximately 8:08 p.m. Police say the man has not been forthcoming with other details of the shooting, and remains in critical condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center.

In the 1000 block of North Central at approximately 8:47 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was standing outside a residence when he heard gunfire. The boy was hit in the right armpit, and is in stable condition at Stroger, police said.

Sunday –