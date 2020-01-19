3 Dead, at Least 11 Wounded in Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

Chicago police say three people were killed and at least 11 others were wounded in shootings across the city over the weekend.

Just before 6:30 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Parnell, a 17-year-old girl was standing in a vacant lot when a silver colored sedan drove up, according to Chicago police. Several men then got out of the car and one fired shots at the girl, striking her in the head, neck and back.

The gunman then fled the scene in the vehicle.

The girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, and she was later pronounced dead.

There are no suspects in custody, and Area South Detectives are investigating the shooting.

Another fatal shooting took place Saturday afternoon in the 2800 block of North Rockwell. A 23-year-old man was sitting inside of a vehicle in the alley when a man walked up to the car and fired multiple shots at him, striking him in the neck, chest and stomach.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene, and Area North detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

Just five minutes later, another fatal shooting took place in the 400 block of South Laramie. A 40-year-old man was standing in a convenience store when he was approached by two men. Both men pulled out weapons and fired shots at the man, striking him multiple times in the back.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Area North Detectives are investigating the incident, and no suspects are in custody.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings:

Friday –

A 28-year-old man was walking in the 200 block of North LaCrosse at approximately 7:15 p.m. when a man in a dark-colored Dodge pickup fired shots, striking him in the left buttocks. Police said the man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

Just after 10:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of South Giles, a 17-year-old boy was about to walk into a residence when he heard shots. The boy suffered a graze wound to his hip, and he was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Saturday –

A 22-year-old man was walking in the 200 block of West Pershing at approximately 12:14 a.m. when a person in a passing black SUV fired shots at him, striking him in the right arm. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.

In the 200 block of North LaPorte at approximately 12:30 a.m., two men were shot when a person in a passing red sedan fired shots at them. A 24-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were each shot in the right leg, and both were taken to Mount Sinai in fair condition.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. in the first block of South Homan, a 21-year-old man was walking in a sidewalk when a person in a silver sedan fired shots. Police said the victim was driven to Stroger by a family member with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, and was listed in good condition.

A 33-year-old man was walking in the 3100 block of West Fulton at approximately 10:30 a.m. when a man ran up behind him and shot him in the spine and hip. Police said the man was taken to Mount Sinai, where he was listed in critical condition.

In the 4000 block of North Broadway at approximately 11:28 p.m., a 34-year-old man was walking his dog when he heard shots. Police said the man was hit in the right hip by gunfire, and is listed in fair condition at Illinois Masonic.

Sunday –

A verbal altercation in a parking lot in the 4200 block of West Irving Park Road left two people injured Sunday morning, police said. At approximately 5:26 a.m., a 35-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were involved in an altercation with a third individual, who pulled out a gun and shot both victims in the left knee. Police said both walked into Community First Hospital, and both were in fair condition.