3 Dead, at Least 11 Wounded in Shootings Across Chicago

Three people are dead and at least 11 others have been wounded in shootings across Chicago in a violent start to the final weekend of 2019.

The weekend’s first fatal shooting was reported just after 7 p.m. Friday in the 5200 block of West Crystal, according to police. Authorities say a 57-year-old man was in a vehicle when he heard shots and was hit in the shoulder.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, and was later pronounced dead.

Area North Detectives are investigating the shooting, and no suspect is in custody.

Less than three hours later, a 19-year-old woman was inside the bedroom of an apartment in the 8100 block of South Maryland when a witness said they heard a single gunshot, according to police.

The witness then discovered the woman had suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and she was pronounced dead at the scene by responding police officers.

A suspect is in custody in connection with the shooting, which police believe was domestic in nature.

Just before 10:30 p.m. Friday, a 31-year-old man was discovered lying in an alley in the 1600 block of West 79th Street. Police say the man had suffered a single gunshot wound to the head, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings:

Friday –

Just before 6 p.m. in the 200 block of South Western, a 30-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were standing on a sidewalk when a person in a white SUV opened fire, striking both victims. The man was hit in the calf and the woman suffered a graze wound to her buttocks, and both were taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition, police said.

A 17-year-old boy got into an argument with unknown men in the 7400 block of South Stony Island at approximately 6:31 p.m. when one of the men pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking him in the arm, according to police. The boy was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.

In the 2500 block of West Potomac at approximately 9:40 p.m., two people were inside of a parked vehicle when a man on foot fired shots at them, striking both victims. A 19-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, and a 20-year-old woman was hit in the left knee, and both victims were taken to Mount Sinai in stable condition, police said.

At approximately 11:20 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Ingleside, police say a 20-year-old man was standing outside when he was shot in the chest by a person in a passing vehicle. The man is in stable condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A 22-year-old woman was standing in an alley in the 300 block of South Central Park when she heard gunshots and realized she’d been hit in the buttocks, according to police. The woman walked into Mount Sinai, where she was listed in stable condition.

Saturday –