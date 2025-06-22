Chicago police are investigating after a head-on crash left three people dead and a fourth individual injured on Sunday morning.
According to Chicago police, two Dodge Challengers were driving in opposite directions in the 11200 block of South Stony Island Avenue at approximately 3:04 a.m. when they collided head-on.
The male driver of a red Dodge Challenger was pronounced dead at the scene, while a passenger in the vehicle was taken to an area hospital in fair condition, police said.
A man driving the black Dodge Challenger was also pronounced dead at the scene, as was a passenger in that vehicle.
There were no immediate updates on the circumstances surrounding the crash, and an investigation remains underway.
