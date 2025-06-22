Chicago Police

3 dead after head-on crash in South Deering, Chicago police say

Two vehicles traveling in opposite directions slammed into one another, police said

By NBC Chicago Staff

A white and blue Chicago police car is pictured at night, with its blue lights illuminated.
Joe Amigleo/NBC Chicago

Chicago police are investigating after a head-on crash left three people dead and a fourth individual injured on Sunday morning.

According to Chicago police, two Dodge Challengers were driving in opposite directions in the 11200 block of South Stony Island Avenue at approximately 3:04 a.m. when they collided head-on.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The male driver of a red Dodge Challenger was pronounced dead at the scene, while a passenger in the vehicle was taken to an area hospital in fair condition, police said.

A man driving the black Dodge Challenger was also pronounced dead at the scene, as was a passenger in that vehicle.

There were no immediate updates on the circumstances surrounding the crash, and an investigation remains underway.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Chicago Police
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us