3 Dead, 7 Wounded in Mass Shooting in Gary

Three people were killed and seven people wounded in a mass shooting at what may have been a Fourth of July holiday block party in Gary, Indiana, early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Gary police said they were called around 12:45 a.m. to the 1900 block of Missouri Street for a reported of "several people with gunshot wound." They arrived at the scene to find three people unresponsive and another seven with gunshot wounds.

Police said early information indicated a holiday block party "may have been going on when the shooting erupted."

According to authorities, a 27-year-old from Lafayette, Indiana; a 25-year-old from Merrillville, Indiana; and a 20-year-old from Olympia Fields, Illinois, were all killed. The Lake County Coroner's office identified the victims as 26-year-old Marquise Hall, 25-year-old Laurence Mangum, and 20-year-old Ashanti Brown. Authorities did not immediately respond to requests for clarification on Hall's age.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The remaining victims were transported to area hospitals by ambulance and in personal cars, police said.

"Due to the enormity of the scene, mutual aid was requested from surrounding police agencies," according to police.

Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to contact the Metro Homicide Unit at (219) 755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at (866) CRIME-GP.