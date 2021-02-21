3 Dead, 2 Others Injured After Rolling Meadows Crash: Illinois State Police

Three people are dead and at least one other person suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash on Illinois Route 53 in suburban Rolling Meadows on Saturday night.

According to Illinois State Police, troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash just after 11:30 p.m. on northbound Route 53 near Kirchhoff Road.

When troopers arrived, they found that one of the vehicles had been traveling northbound on the roadway when it struck the back end of a stationary vehicle, which had been pulled over onto the right shoulder.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene following the crash, with two others taken to local hospitals. One of those victims suffered what police are calling life-threatening injuries, but no further details were available on either person’s condition.

Further information was not immediately available, and Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate the crash.