3 Dead, 16 Wounded in Chicago Weekend Shootings

Three people, including a Chicago police officer, have died and 16 others have been hurt in shootings across the city so far this weekend.

Two fatal shootings were reported within 15 minutes of one another Friday night, with the first occurring in the 6000 block of South Carpenter.

Police responding to a call of shots fired and found a 26-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At approximately 9:35 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Ashland, police responded to a call of shots fired and found a 27-year-old man who had been shot multiple times in a grocery store parking lot.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The man had apparently been loading groceries into his vehicle when an unknown assailant approached him and opened fire, according to police.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

An off-duty Chicago police officer had just completed a shift when she was shot in the 8100 block of South Blackstone at approximately 1:42 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Responding officers administered first aid and transported their colleague to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody, and an investigation remains underway.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings:

Sunday –

In the 4500 block of South Honore at approximately 12:25 a.m., a 27-year-old man was driving when he saw a blue laser, heard gunshots and felt pain. He was hit in the right shoulder with three shots, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

At approximately 12:35 a.m. in the 5500 block of South Bishop, a 59-year-old man was walking through an alley when two men approached and demanded money. The suspects then shot the man multiple times and fled the scene. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Three people were shot as they were exiting a business in the 5300 block of South Lake Park at approximately 2:26 a.m. One of the men was shot in the abdomen and hip and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. A second victim was hit in the arm, and a third was hit in the abdomen. Both were hospitalized in good condition, police said.

Saturday –

In the 3500 block of West 13 th Place at approximately 12:58 a.m., police responding to a call of shots fired found two individuals who had been hit by gunfire. Authorities say a 21-year-old man was shot twice in the groin and was listed in critical condition at an area hospital, while a 23-year-old woman was hit in the knee. She was hospitalized in fair condition.

Place at approximately 12:58 a.m., police responding to a call of shots fired found two individuals who had been hit by gunfire. Authorities say a 21-year-old man was shot twice in the groin and was listed in critical condition at an area hospital, while a 23-year-old woman was hit in the knee. She was hospitalized in fair condition. At approximately 1:06 a.m. in the 10100 block of North Mason, a 25-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle when he was shot. Police say the man suffered a graze wound to his back, and was listed in good condition at an area hospital.

A 37-year-old man was on a street in the 1500 block of North Harding at approximately 12:51 p.m. when he was shot in the mouth. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police say a 48-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his foot after he was caught in the crossfire that erupted between two vehicles. The man was shot in the 1800 block of West 18 th Street, and was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Street, and was taken to an area hospital in good condition. In the 1100 block of West 18 th Street at approximately 6:15 p.m., two people were shot while sitting on the steps of a home. Two 28-year-old men were both shot in the right thigh, and both were taken to area hospitals in good condition, police said.

Street at approximately 6:15 p.m., two people were shot while sitting on the steps of a home. Two 28-year-old men were both shot in the right thigh, and both were taken to area hospitals in good condition, police said. At approximately 10:28 p.m. in the 1000 block of West 70 th Street, a 41-year-old woman was riding in a vehicle when multiple people fired shots, striking her in the face and chest. According to police, the woman was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Street, a 41-year-old woman was riding in a vehicle when multiple people fired shots, striking her in the face and chest. According to police, the woman was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. A 22-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle in the 1300 block of West 47th Street at approximately 11:18 p.m. when a fight broke out and a person opened fire. The man was hit in the upper back and was taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said.

Friday –