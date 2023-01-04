Suspect Dies After Car Slams Into Pole Following Attempted Carjacking in Loop

An 18-year-old man was killed and two other individuals, including the victim in the case, were critically injured in a crash after a vehicle slammed into a support pole in Chicago's Loop following an attempted carjacking.

The deceased teen was identified as one of two suspects that attempted to carjack a woman near the intersection of Lake Street and Wabash Avenue just before 5:45 p.m., according to Chicago fire officials.

Police say a woman was inside her vehicle at the time when two individuals got inside the car, and a struggle ensued.

Officials said that the car continued to move forward as a struggle for control continued when it struck a support column at a high speed, trapping all three individuals inside the car.

Responding firefighters extricated all three individuals from the vehicle before they were all transported to local hospitals.

An 18-year-old man, identified as one of the suspects, was taken to an area hospital in grave condition where he was later pronounced dead

A 17-year-old girl was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition

A 35-year-old woman was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition

An investigation remains underway at this time, according to police.