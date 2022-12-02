3 Critically Hurt in Domestic Dispute in Crete

Three people were “cut and stabbed with a knife” during an apparent domestic attack Thursday night in Crete, the Will County sheriff’s office said.

Officers were dispatched about 6:40 p.m. to a home in the 2600 block of Shady Grove Court for a report of gunshots, police said.

Two residents of the home, a 66-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man, suffered multiple injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Another man, 36, of Wisconsin, also was hospitalized in critical condition. All three were later transported to Chicago-area hospitals, according to police.

A preliminary investigation indicates the 36-year-old man, who is related by marriage to the other man and woman, attacked the two inside the home, the sheriff’s office said.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

A gun “may have been fired” inside and outside the home, but no one appeared to be shot, police said.