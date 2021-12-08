3 Critically Hurt After Driver Suffering Medical Emergency Strikes Elderly Pedestrians in Midlothian

At least three elderly residents are in critical condition at area hospitals after a driver suffered a medical emergency in a suburban strip mall parking lot, striking two pedestrians that were standing near the building.

According to Midlothian police, the incident occurred at the facility in the 14400 block of Pulaski Road on Wednesday afternoon.

An unidentified driver was moving his vehicle through a parking lot when he suffered a “medical event,” according to authorities.

The vehicle then accelerated and struck several parked vehicles. It then struck two elderly pedestrians before striking the building and coming to a rest, police said.

All three individuals were transported to an area hospital, and all three were initially listed in critical condition, according to authorities.

The South Suburban Accident Reconstruction Team is assisting Midlothian police with the investigation into the crash, and more details are forthcoming.