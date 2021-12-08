Midlothian police

3 Critically Hurt After Driver Suffering Medical Emergency Strikes Elderly Pedestrians in Midlothian

A silver car rests on a sidewalk, under an awning at a strip mall in Midlothian

At least three elderly residents are in critical condition at area hospitals after a driver suffered a medical emergency in a suburban strip mall parking lot, striking two pedestrians that were standing near the building.

According to Midlothian police, the incident occurred at the facility in the 14400 block of Pulaski Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

An unidentified driver was moving his vehicle through a parking lot when he suffered a “medical event,” according to authorities.

The vehicle then accelerated and struck several parked vehicles. It then struck two elderly pedestrians before striking the building and coming to a rest, police said.

Local

Omicron Variant 11 mins ago

Omicron Variant Symptoms: What We Know as New Variant Detected in Chicago

St. Charles 24 mins ago

Woman Rescued From Fox River After Car Crashes Into Frigid Water

All three individuals were transported to an area hospital, and all three were initially listed in critical condition, according to authorities.

The South Suburban Accident Reconstruction Team is assisting Midlothian police with the investigation into the crash, and more details are forthcoming.

This article tagged under:

Midlothian police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us