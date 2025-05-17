South Suburbs

3 children among 6 hospitalized after vehicle crashes into Palos Park church

The incident occurred Friday afternoon, with the vehicle driving entirely into the church

By NBC Chicago Staff

Three children were among six people hospitalized Friday after a pickup truck drove into a church in suburban Palos Park, officials said.

The crash occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. Friday, when a pickup truck veered off the road and crashed into the Episcopal Church of Transfiguration, located at the intersection of 123rd Street and 86th Avenue.

The driver appeared to have suffered a medical emergency immediately prior to the crash, authorities said.

Photos of the outside of the church showed a large hole in the side of the building, with the car appearing to have driven entirely into the structure.

According to police, three children were transported to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn with injuries, while the driver and a church staff member were also hospitalized.

None of the injuries were reported to be serious, according to the church's pastor.

Additionally, two Palos Park police officers were hospitalized due to smoke inhalation sustained while cleaning up debris from the crash.

There was no further information available.

This article tagged under:

South Suburbs
