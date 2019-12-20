lake shore drive

3 Children Among 5 Injured in Lake Shore Drive Crash on Chicago’s South Side

The crash occurred at about 7 p.m. Saturday near 55th Street and South Lake Shore Drive

Several people were injured, including three children, in a crash Friday on Lake Shore Drive on the South Side.

Emergency crews responded about 7 p.m. to the area near 55th Street and South Lake Shore Drive for reports of a crash with injuries, according to Chicago Fire Department officials.

A 10-month-old boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, officials said. A 1-year-old girl and a 5-month-old boy were taken to the same hospital in good condition.

A woman, 22, and a 56-year-old man were take to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious-to-critical condition, officials said.

Chicago police did not immediately provide details on the collision.

