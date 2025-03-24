3 Chicago suburbs named among best places to live in America for 2025

Three Chicago suburbs were named among the best places to live in America for 2025, according to a new ranking.

The newest list from Niche, looked at more than 50,000 suburbs, big-city neighborhoods and cities across the U.S. to determine the top places to live. The ranking used data on crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities and local amenities to rank each city.

Three Chicago suburbs made the top 50 on the list, including Naperville, Clarendon Hills and Hinsdale. Three other suburbs also made the top 100.

According to the ranking, Naperville was the top-ranked Illinois city on the list, ranking at No. 23. It was followed closely by Clarendon Hills at No. 25 and Hinsdale at No. 29.

The next Chicago-area spot to make the list was Vernon Hills at No. 69, Kildeer at No. 97 and Lincolnshire at No. 98.

Multiple Midwest cities also made the top 20 on the list, including Carmel, Indiana, which ranked highest at No. 7. Okemos, Michigan, also made the list at No. 19.

Several others were named among the top cities in Illinois for 2025.

In addition to Naperville, Clarendon Hills, Hinsdale, Vernon Hills, Kildeer and Lincolnshire, here are the top 20 for the state:

Naperville Clarendon Hills Hinsdale Vernon Hills Kildeer Lincolnshire Evanston Loop Buffalo Grove Long Grove West Loop Northbrook Wilmette Western Springs Riverwoods Hawthorn Woods Greektown Lake Bluff Riverside Printers Row