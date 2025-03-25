3 Chicago restaurants broken into overnight; CPD investigating

Three restaurants in Chicago's West Town neighborhood were targets of overnight break-ins, police said, with the front doors of each shattered and money taken from at least one of the businesses.

The incidents were being investigated separately but took place minutes apart from each other, police said.

The first break in was reported about 3:03 a.m. at Bartoli’s Pizzeria on the 600 block of North Ashland. Photos and videos from NBC 5 photographers on the scene showed the glass front door to the shop was completely smashed.

Minutes later, officers responded to two more restaurants on the 1500 block of West Chicago Avenue, police said, with damage to both shops.

Photos and videos from the scene showed the front door to one of the businesses, Paula & Monica’s Pizzeria, at 1518 W. Chicago Ave., was shattered. According to police, the cash register at the pizza shop had been opened. It wasn't immediately known if any amount of money was taken.

The third break in on the block was at Fry the Coop, photos from NBC 5 photographers showed. The glass front door had been damaged, police said, and money was taken from the cash register. The amount taken was unknown.

The incidents being investigated separately by Area Three Detectives, police said, and no one was in custody.

If detectives determine a link or establish a pattern, they will release a Community Alert, according to police.