3 Chicago police officers injured in West Garfield Park disturbance

Chicago police say charges are pending against multiple individuals after three officers were hurt while responding to a service call Saturday.

According to Chicago police, officers were called to a disturbance in the 4300 block of West Madison at approximately 12:24 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, they were battered by multiple assailants, according to authorities.

A total of three individuals were taken into custody, and three Chicago police officers were transported to area hospitals, where they were treated and released for various injuries.

One of the suspects, a 34-year-old man, was charged with misdemeanor counts of resisting a peace officer and aggravated assault of a state employee. His pretrial detention hearing is scheduled for Sunday.

Charges are still pending against the two other individuals, police said.

No further information was immediately available.