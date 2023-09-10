Garfield Park

3 Chicago police officers injured in dog attack

Three Chicago police officers were injured when they were attacked by a dog in the city’s Garfield Park neighborhood.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the three officers were attacked at approximately 11:25 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Adams.

The officers all suffered several bites on their lower extremities, and were transported to an area hospital, where their conditions had stabilized.

No further information on the incident was immediately available.

