3 Chicago Police Officers Injured During Foot Pursuit Following Traffic Stop in Lakeview; Person in Custody

Three officers were injured Friday night during a routine traffic stop in Lake View East.

About 9:40 p.m., the officers pulled over a driver in the 3200 block of North Sheffield Avenue to conduct a routine traffic stop, Chicago police said. The driver then put the car in drive and struck another car before fleeing the scene on foot, police said.

The officers chased the driver and suffered non-life threatening injuries during the pursuit, police said. The driver was caught in the 900 block of West School Street.

Police said charges were pending.

