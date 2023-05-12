3 Chicago Men With Gang Ties Charged With Murder for Deadly Mass Shooting in Los Angeles

Three Chicago men with gang ties were arrested in the ambush killings of three women during a mass shooting in January in the Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los Angeles, authorities announced Friday.

At a news conference, Los Angeles police officials explained that in late January, several people had visited LA in support of a Chicago rapper and rented a vacation home.

As the group was returning to the home following a night of bowling, an ambush-style shooting occurred, leaving three people dead and four others with gunshot injuries. More than 30 gunshot rounds were found at the scene, according to police.

The three victims who died were identified as Iyana Hutton, 33, of Chicago, Nenah Davis, 29, from Bolingbrook and Destiny Sims, 26, of Arizona.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Law enforcement arrested three suspects in the past several weeks, including two who were apprehended in Chicago. Dejean Thompkins, 28, was taken into custody on April 10, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Weeks later, Dontae Williams, 23, was apprehended in Gary after initially evading arrest.

A third suspect, Daries Stanford, 28, who is also from Chicago, was arrested in New York on May 10. All three men, who are expected to be extradited to Los Angeles, are facing multiple counts of murder and attempted murder.

"On behalf of the LAPD, we are saddened by this horrible loss of life and hope the arrest of those responsible for these acts will bring some comfort to the family and friends who lost their loved ones," said Captain Jonathan Tippet of LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division.

While police said they couldn't discuss the motive for the shooting, Tippet said "we can tell you that it is associated with Chicago."

Investigators said Thompkins was connected to a separate North Hollywood Homicide in December. The victim, Julian Bynum, 30, was also from Chicago.