3 Chicago bars named among best in North America in recent '50 Best' list

Chicago is world-renowned for its nightlife scene, with a recent ranking of the best bars in North America helping to reinforce the city's status as one of the best cities to spend a night out in on the continent.

The list, compiled by "50Best," sought the experiences and opinions of 270 industry experts across North America, with each voter casting seven votes for their best bar experiences over the prior 18 months.

According to the publication, the method of no nominations or applications to be on the list help ensure an impartial and varied result, with a wide array of travels and experiences among the experts.

American bars make up slightly over half of the list, with 26 of the 50 bars honored being in the United States. Of the remaining 24 bars, 15 are in Mexico, seven are in Canada and two are in the Caribbean.

Chicago was the lone Midwestern city to feature entries on the list, with three bars from the Windy City making the cut on the 2024 ranking.

Kumiko, located at 630 W. Lake Street, was named the 19th best bar in North America and the best bar in the Midwest, praised for its minimalist interior and seasonal drink offerings.

Coming in at No. 32 on the list was Meadowlark, located in the city's Logan Square neighborhood at 2812 W. Palmer Street.

Recently opening in 2022, Meadowlark specializes in uniquely themed cocktails and alcohol-free versions of many offerings.

Closing out the Chicago representation on the list was Best Intentions, a fellow Logan Square bar that was ranked at No. 48 by 50Best.

Located at 3281 W. Armitage Avenue, the "neo-dive" bar was lauded for its unmistakably Midwestern character, ambience and innovative drink offerings.

As for the top bar in North America, Handshake Speakeasy in Mexico City earned the title, featuring everything from a secret bar, sleek design and drinks that offer "an explosion of unexpected flavors."

A full look at the list and the methodology used in the ranking can be found here.