3 Chicago bars named among best in North America on 1st part of new TimeOut list

Topping the Chicago representation was Lemon in West Town, which ranked at No. 62

By NBC Chicago Staff

A new ranking from TimeOut is showcasing their top 100 bars in North America, with the first half of the list being unveiled Wednesday and including three Chicago establishments.

Ahead of the release of the "50 Best Bars" list, TimeOut has released an expanded 51-100 rundown of their favorite watering holes, spanning 23 different destinations.

Leading Chicago's representation on the list was Lemon, a cocktail bar in the city's West Town neighborhood that ranked at No. 62.

Immediately following Lemon was nearby Queen Mary Tavern, a fellow cocktail bar located in Ukrainian Village.

Closing out Chicago's representation on the 51-100 rundown was Chinatown spot Nine Bar, which was ranked at No. 89 by TimeOut.

The publication is set to release its 50 Best Bars list within a few weeks, according to this week's rundown.

In addition to representing Chicago, the three establishments were the only Midwest bars to fall into the first half of the rankings, with coastal cities taking up most of America's representation on the list.

The full rankings can be found here.

