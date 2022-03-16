Chicago suburbs

3 Chicago-Area Suburbs Among Best Places to Buy a House in Illinois, Ranking Shows

Several Chicago-area suburbs earned spots among the best places to buy a house in Illinois in a new ranking, with three placed in the top 10.

Based on public schools, crime and safety, housing, nightlife, diversity and how good for raising a family, the newly released ranking from Niche gave scores to suburbs across the state.

Suburban Long Grove ranked as the second best place to purchase a home in Illinois, while Kildeer earned a No. 5 spot and Fox River Grove was ranked No. 6.

Long Grove also ranked as the best place to raise a family in Illinois and the fourth best location nationwide, according to the list. The suburb scored an overall A+ score, with an A+ in public schools, A in housing, A+ in "good for families," B in nightlife and B- in diversity.

According to Niche, Long Grove has a population of nearly 8,000 residents with a median home value of $648,700.

Chicago-area's Kildeer, which has a population around 4,000, also earned an A+ overall grade, with an A+ in public schools, A in housing, A+ in "good for families" B+ for crime and safety, B- in nightlife and C+ in diversity, the list showed.

With a median home value of $631,500, Kildeer was also graded an A- in jobs based on employment rates, jobs, business growth and cost of living. The median household income is $211,063, Niche calculated.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Local

Daylight Saving Time 52 mins ago

Why Do Lawmakers Want to Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent?

marilyn miglin 2 hours ago

Marilyn Miglin, Cosmetics Queen and Wife of Slain Real Estate Developer, Dies at 83

Fox River Grove was graded an A+, as well, overall, with an A+ in public schools, A in housing, A+ in "good for families," A- in crime and safety, B+ in nightlife and B in diversity, the list showed.

With a population of 4,676, Niche found that Fox River Grove's median home value is $248,600. The suburb received an A- in jobs with a median household income of $112,917.

After the top 10, here's where some other suburbs ranked:

  • No. 11: Forest Lake
  • No. 13: Indian Head Park
  • No. 15: Riverwoods
  • No. 16: Inverness
  • No. 17: Buffalo Grove

This article tagged under:

Chicago suburbsLong GroveFox River GroveIllinois homesKildeer
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us