3 Chicago-Area Counties Reach ‘High' COVID Alert Level, Masks Recommended

Three Chicago-area counties are at a "high" COVID alert level from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, joining dozens of other counties across Illinois in reaching the highest community level, which dictates that masks are recommended for all public indoor spaces.

DuPage and Kendall counties reached the designation in Thursday's update from the CDC, with DeKalb County still sitting at the "high" status after hitting it the previous week.

Most of the Chicago area, including Cook County, is under a "medium" status, which urges those with risk factors or compromised immune systems to mask indoors.

According to CDC data, the only Chicago-area county at a "low" community level is LaSalle.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

At "medium" status, anyone at high risk of getting seriously ill should wear a high-quality mask or respirator, such as an N95, when in public indoors. Additionally, if you have contact with someone else at high risk, consider self-testing to detect infection before contact, according to the CDC.

At a "high" community level, the CDC recommends everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks in public settings.