3 Bodies Pulled From Chicago River, Lake Michigan Over Weekend

Three bodies were found in Lake Michigan and the Chicago River in separate incidents over the weekend.

Saturday morning, the body of Yuet Tsang, 80, was pulled in the water in the South Branch of the Chicago River near Bridgeport, officials said.

Her body was pulled from the water around 10:40 a.m. in the 2800 block of South Eleanor Street, between Loomis and Ashland, police said. Her autopsy results have not been released by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

About an hour later, a second body was pulled from the river in the Loop, according to police. Officers recovered the body of a female around 11:35 a.m. in the 100 block of North Riverside Plaza, near Oglvie Station. She was also pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her name and autopsy results have not been released.

On Sunday, the body of a male was recovered from the water in Lake Michigan in the 3000 block of South Fort Dearborn, near the 31st Street Harbor. He was pronounced dead at the scene around 9 a.m. His name and autopsy results have not been released.