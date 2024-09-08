3 apprehended for police chase following shooting: Mount Prospect police

Three people were taken into custody in connection with a police chase that followed a shooting late Friday night in suburban Mount Prospect, police said.

The shooting occurred prior to 9:37 p.m. Friday, when officers with the Mount Prospect Police Department were called to the 1700 block of Chariot Court regarding shots fired. Officers arrived at the scene and discovered two men had been shot, police stated in a news release. Both individuals were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An initial investigation revealed two men were in the parking lot of an apartment building when multiple people drove by in a white-colored SUV and started shooting at the victims, police said. Multiple shell casings were located, and damage to vehicles and apartment buildings was "consistent with being struck with bullets."

After identifying the suspects' vehicle using license plate recognition cameras, Mount Prospect police learned another law enforcement agency had located the vehicle and apprehended three people following a pursuit, police said. Two guns were located in the SUV, according to law enforcement.

The shooting was believed to be gang-related, police said.

The three people who were taken into custody were facing possible charges related to the pursuit. As of Saturday evening, charges hadn't been filed in relation to the shooting, though Mount Prospect police said detectives were continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information or video footage that may assist police was asked to call the Mount Prospect Police Department Investigations Section at 847-870-5654.