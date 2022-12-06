3-Alarm Residential Fire in Hyde Park Draws 250 Firefighters, Leaves 1 in Critical Condition

More than 200 Chicago firefighters are responding and one person was critically injured after a residential building in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood became engulfed in flames early Tuesday, authorities said.

According to officials, at approximately 3:30 a.m., a fire broke inside a four-story residential complex at 5130 South Kenwood Ave. Video and photos from the scene show flames and heavy smoke coming out of one of the building's units as firefighters attempt to battle the blaze with multiple lines.

The fire, originally a two-alarm, was upgraded to a three-alarm fire around 5:30 a.m., officials say. According to authorities, more approximately 250 firefighters are responding, with 90 pieces of equipment.

According to authorities, one adult female victim has been transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, officials said.

The Chicago Fire Department is set to provide an update around 7 a.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.