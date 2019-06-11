Authorities reported three teenagers hurt after a shooting was reported near Eli Whitney Elementary School late Tuesday afternoon and a community in the same Little Village neighborhood gathered in prayer for peace to combat violence in the city. NBC 5's Natalie Martinez reports.

Little Village Community Gathers at Mass for Peace Following Shooting

Authorities reported three teenagers were injured after a shooting was reported near Eli Whitney Elementary School late Tuesday afternoon.

According to Chicago police, the shooting occurred in the 2800 block of S. Karlov Ave., around 3:25 p.m.

The teenagers were allegedly walking on the sidewalk when a group of five individuals got out of a vehicle and started shooting, officials said.

A 15-year-old was struck in the pelvis, the 14-year-old was shot in his right wrist and the 13-year-old was struck in his right shin, police said; and all teenagers were transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.

3 Teens Shot Near Elementary School in Little Village: Police

Authorities reported three teenagers hurt after a shooting was reported near Eli Whitney Elementary School late Tuesday afternoon. (Published Tuesday, June 11, 2019)

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred a few hours before a nearby church, St. Agnes of Bohemia Catholic Church parish kicked off its first of many summer street masses against violence--bringing the gospel message of peace in Little Village and beyond.

"That’s one of the reasons these masses are so important," expressed church member Marilu Gonzalez. "We are all responsible...For our own kids and the things that happen in our community."

A nearby resident, Melody Ahumada, decided to bring her 7-month-old daughter to the mass Tuesday.

"I just don’t want her to grow up around what I grew up with," Ahumada said. "It hurts, people dying because of gun violence."

This is the 18th year that parishioners find themselves praying for an end to violence that continues to erupt in different corners of our state.