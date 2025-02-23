$3.1M lottery ticket purchased at Chicago convenience store

A simple lottery ticket purchase led to a big win for one Illinois Lottery player.

A lucky someone hit the jackpot in the Fast Play game, Ultimate Diamond Jackpot, claiming a staggering $3,188,104, according to the Illinois Lottery. The winning ticket was purchased on Thursday at Komal Wine and Liquor, 4628 N. Cumberland Ave., near O'Hare International Airport on Chicago's Far Northwest Side.

Ashish Patel, owner of the convenience store, said he believes they'll find out who the winner is "very soon."

"We know every customer who walks in the door, and they know each of us by name," he told the Illinois Lottery. "I’m sure the winner will come into the store to share the news with us – and we can’t wait! We are so excited for them.”

For selling the winning ticket, Komal Wine and Liquor will receive a 1% bonus of the prize, which is just over $31,000.

The jackpot winner has one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages the winner to write their name on the back of their winning ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim the prize.

Thursday's winner isn't the only person who has won life-changing money recently.

An Illinois Lottery player purchased a $10.4 million winning ticket in nearby Des Plaines earlier this month.