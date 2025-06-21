2nd suspect charged in connection to accidental shooting death of CPD officer

A second suspect has been charged in connection to the accidental shooting death of a Chicago police officer earlier this month, police said.

According to authorities, 27-year-old Jaylin Arnold has been charged with a felony count of armed violence and three felony counts of possession of a firearm as a repeat felony offender.

Arnold, of the 8000 block of South Kimbark Avenue in Chicago, was arrested Thursday on a parole violation in the 7500 block of South Vernon Avenue, and was in possession of narcotics at the time of his arrest, police said.

Authorities said an investigation determined Arnold was one of the men armed with a firearm during an encounter with Chicago police officers on the evening of June 5 in the 8200 block of South Drexel Avenue.

During the encounter, Chicago police officer Krystal Rivera was fatally shot by a fellow officer after being confronted by an armed man inside a building, identified to be Adrian Rucker, who was charged days after the shooting, police said.

Arnold is slated to appear in bond court Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

There was no further information available.